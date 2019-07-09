Melton Mowbray Golf Club claim Senior Mixed Open spoils

There was home success as Melton Mowbray Golf Club welcomed 92 golfers from across the Midlands for their Seniors Mixed Open on Friday.

The event, sponsored by Twinlakes Park, was played in mixed teams of four, with a late entry by club captain Gerry Stephens coming away with the top prize, edging out their clubmates.

Melton Golf Club ladies' exchange day at Newark EMN-190407-112735002

Only two points separated the top four teams, with Gerry Stephens, club chairman Glenn Price, Margaret Samways and Jean Moulds carding 82 points to pip Haydn Snow, John Harvey, Liz Snow and Liz Clark by a point.

The Rugby team of P. Hawkins, K. Garratt, A. Hawkins and J. Garratt were pushed into third on a countback after also scoring 81 points, while the Melton team of Jim Mcquillan, Nick McDonald, Maureen McCall and Jackie Fisher were fourth with 80 points, also on countback.

Nearest the pin – (men) David Bentley (MMGC); (ladies) Penny Huber (Lincoln GC).

* Three Ullesthorpe Court pairs came to Melton contest a ladies’ handicap match last Thursday.

The handicap match teams - Ullesthorpe in red and Melton in pink EMN-190907-114126002

The first and second matches were easily decided, and all rested on the final match which was settled by the final putt of the game.

Ullesthorpe holed theirs to halve the match on the 18th as both sides claimed one-and-a-half points.

Leah Radford and lady captain Nancy Denny won their match 4 and 3, while Sue Hitchman and ‘Drina Terzza secured the half.

* An excellent field of 39 players contested the One Lady Two Gents event on Sunday which featured a superb Rosebowl prize, donated by the King family.

Gordon and Margaret King were stalwart Melton GC members who feature several times on the trophy boards and are well remembered by many current players.

Their daughters, Susan and Mary, were keen to continue the link and provided an engraved Rosebowl in memory of their parents.

The format was a stableford competition with the lady’s score to count and only one of the men’s scores.

Despite a few sore heads from the Summer Ball the night before, this proved no problem for ‘Drina Terzza, Al Terzza and Phil Millward who won with an excellent 74 points.

Chris Cook, Owen Cook and Ian Solloway were second with 69 points.

* Melton Seniors took on a strong Birstall side at home and with the seniors captain Dick Chapman and John Squires losing their opening match, the team were up against it.

A few matches were nip-and-tuck, but Melton soon took control by going up in all but three before eventually going on to win 6-2.

David Wells and Nick McDonald won 2 and 1, while David Bentley and Martin Rooney had the day’s biggest win, 7 and 6, just bettering Owen Cook and Richard Faubert (6 and 4).

There were 1-up wins for Richard Haines and Ken Kirk, and Jim McQuillan with Charlie Chapman won 1 up, and the other points came via creditable halves from Haydn Snow and Don Benzie, and Bob Luke with Ray Smith.

* Melton GC’s B team travelled to Humberstone Heights led by vice-captain John Harvey who was hoping to get back to winning ways after narrowly losing the previous week.

Humberstone are a formidable side, especially on home turf, but all of the matches were very close over the first nine holes.

A few of the Melton pairings took a narrow lead, but Humberstone dug deep and fought back well to set up a nailbiting finish.

The match went all the way down to the wire, with Melton finally coming away overall winners three wins to two.

Melton winners: Richard Grieve/Kev Robertson won 1-up; Paul Hackett/Adrian Grant won 3 and 2; Neil Eaves/Steve Burton won 3 and 2.

* Last Tuesday, 21 Melton GC ladies travelled to Newark to play in an exchange day, organised by lady captain Nancy Denny.

Newark’s generous fairways allowed for less than perfect drives, but the greens were running fast so putting required pinpoint accuracy.

The format was a threeball stableford, with two scores to count and all three scores to count on the par threes.

Nancy Denny, Jeanette Holland and Sally Hudson came out on top with 83 points, just one point ahead of Janet Bentley, Sue Bennett and Margaret Smale.

They took second place after a countback from the trio of Bettyne Norton, Liz Clark and Anne Creed who also scored 82 points.

Closest to the pin on the 17th was Janet Bentley, and closest to the pin in two on the 12th was Barbara Hamston.

All the ladies enjoyed playing a course which was flat, fair and fiddly in equal measure, and followed their rounds with a meal in the clubhouse.

* Saturday results:

Gerard Leigh Bowl – 1 David Stroud nett 63, 2 David Poolan nett 69.

Hayes Cup – 1 Mick Cavani nett 70 (OCB), 2 Mike Catlin nett 70 (OCB).

Wally Hill Trophy – 1 Darren Mackie nett 66, 2 Harvey Green nett 70.

Twos sweep: Luke Duley, Jody Honeywood, Adie Stokes, Kevin Robertson, Matt Catton, Steve Draisey, Pete Poolan, Brian Cole, Shaun James Russell Freeman, Ian Solloway, Phil Green.