Melton Mowbray CC sides add latest wins in title quests

Melton Mowbray CC’s attack laid the platform as the Division Three leaders recorded their eighth win of the season on Saturday.

Four wickets apiece from the in-form Carel Fourie (4 for 40) and Paul Stevenson (4 for 30) saw Loughborough Greenfields bowled out for just 135 at the All England Sports Ground.

Melton came through a few scares of their own at the crease to wrap up a four-wicket win which keeps them 24 points clear of nearest challengers Barwell.

* Melton Seconds also bolstered their place at the top of Division Nine East with victory in a key promotion clash at Bitteswell.

On a dull and overcast day, Melton were put into bat and soon came under pressure, losing Stuart Mullard and then Mark Mabbott to leave them at 20-2.

With Jamie Tew joining opener Jamie Culy at the wicket, the batting team begun to win back the initiative as the pair put on 80 for the third wicket as good running putting the hosts under pressure.

When Tew was caught for a well-made 39, younger brother Liam came to the wicket who continued to accelerate the scoring with a quick 41.

At the other end, Culy reached his 50 as Melton reached 160-3 off 27 overs.

Liam was bowled, sparking a mini collapse as Trish Panchal (1), Jamie Culy (59) and John Bartley (1) soon followed him back to the pavilion.

However, Phil James (36) found partners in Karl Tew (14) and then Sean Thorpe (8 not out) as Melton posted 247-9 off their 40 overs.

Melton started brightly in the Bitteswell reply, as Jamie Tew bowled veteran opener Ogden.

The second-wicket pair put on a good stand, not without incident, as the visitors were convinced they had opener Moosa (98) out caught behind soon after he reached his 50.

Melton also had a very good call for a stumping off his partner, but it was turned down by the square leg umpire.

But the visitors stuck to the task, and four wickets from leg spinner Archie Cropper, including both opener Moosa, caught behind, and the dangerous Fahim Ayub, caught by Jamie Tew at cow corner put Bitteswell behind the required run rate, eventually finishing on 217-8.

Melton host third-placed Leicester Stars, with both teams keen to secure promotion.