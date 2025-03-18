Melton legend Dixie McNeil back in town

Melton Tennis Club’s Saturday tennis superstars were treated to a surprise visit from one of the town's true sporting icons at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton’s own Dixie McNeil dropped in to watch the tennis and chatted with the players at the end of another exciting afternoon's tennis.

Dixie is a Melton lad and now the president of Wrexham FC, now in League One after gaining promotions in the last two years and are well in the hunt for Championship football next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club were taken over a few years ago by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Dixie McNeil (third left) with the Saturday Superstars at Melton Tennis Club.

Dixie played for Wrexham from 1977 to 1982 and later became their manager with a pedigree that saw his team get knocked out of the European Cup Winners' Cup by Real Zarogosa on away goals only.

Dixie attended the Boys Modern School in Melton where he was a teammate of lifelong pals David Gildove and Melton TC tennis coach Brent Horobin before turning out for Holwell Works FC in the Leicestershire Senior League at the age of 15 before turning professional with Leicester City.

Dixie and Brent also turned out for Cracovia FC, the local Polish team in Melton, and Dixie was later to marry Dana Witek, whose father helped to run Cracovia with Mr Gowin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Leicester, Dixie’s footballing travels saw him play for Exeter City, Corby Town, Northampton Town, Lincoln City, Hereford United and Wrexham.

He banged in goals for fun and notched 239 in his league career, and he is proud to still hold the record for scoring in consecutive FA Cup ties.

The new owners set up a completely new football financial committee at Wrexham but were adamant that the much-loved Dixie was to remain the club's figurehead as president.

The Saturday Superstars responded brilliantly with an exciting 6-6 draw on the tennis courts with just four games separating the teams at the end of another exciting afternoon's play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Present leader Dave Owen led the way with four wins with the resurgence of injury -ree Paul Heaton collecting three wins.

Dixie then went on to watch Melton Town FC and, despite the Town being on the end of a thumping defeat, he was impressed with the ground set up and delighted to meet up with several old colleagues and another Holwell and Cracovia team mate Tony Stevens, plus ex-Holwell player and Melton Town owner John Manship.