Melton Golf Club pipped in County Foursomes at Rutland County

Have your say

Beedles Lake golfers dominated as Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted their annual Seniors Spring Open last Thursday.

In a healthy field of 86, Beedles Lake pairs filled the top three spots at the betterball stableford competition which served up some excellent scores.

Fourth-placed Melton pairing Adrian Grant (left) and vice-captain John Harvey (right) receive their prizes from club captain Gerry Stephens EMN-190521-092017002

The wind increased as the day wore on which gave the afternoon starters something else to think about, but the course was in excellent condition with run on both fairways and greens.

Keith Calver and Mick Weston won overall with 44 points on countback from clubmates Frank Wren and Neil Pyskun.

Glynn Bramley and Mark Bromfield completed a top three lockout for Beedles Lake, a point ahead of Melton pairing John Harvey and Adrian Grant who took fourth place on countback.

Other prizes (Melton GC unless stated) –

Nearest the Pin (under 70s) John Squires; (over 70s) Robin Loxton (West Midlands GC). Longest Drive (under 70s) Adrian Stokes; (over 70s) Vince King.

Twos sweep: Brendon Boyce, Eddie Cham, Glynn Bramley, Mark Bromfield, G. Holley, Eric Hamilton.

* A day earlier, Melton took on Rutland County in the County Foursomes knockout.

The teams were evenly-matched which led to a close encounter.

Sam Pollard and George trailed 4-down, but pulled it back to finish all-square, and it was a similar tale in the other match, but in reverse.

Craig Hallam and David Poolan took the game by the scruff of the neck and were 4-up and in control, but the Rutland pair turned the tables by winning consecutive holes, leaving Melton with it all to do on the last.

Melton were wayward off the tee and Rutland took advantage with a drive down the middle. Melton then missed a nine-foot putt to leave Rutland two putts to seal an overall 1-up win.

* Melton GC’s B team travelled to Forest Hill hoping to make it two wins out of two in the league.

The home team always has a slight advantage, but Melton, led by team captain John Harvey were up for the challenge on a good afternoon of competitive golf.

The pairs of Richard Grieve and Ade Grant, Alan Newton and Andy Blunt, and Neal Eaves and Steve Wright gave Melton an overall 3-2 win.

The result moved the team up to third in the league with a game in hand on those above them. They next host Stapleford Park next Wednesday (May 29).

* The popular Race to Woodhall Spa midweek medal attracted a strong field last Friday.

Weather conditions were not perfect but some excellent scores were returned, including that of overall winner Ian Townsend who carded a nett 67 as well as the day’s best score of 73.

Paul Gough scored nett 68 to finish second on countback from JP O’Reilly.

Twos sweep: Guy Rayson, Paul Gough, Ian Townsend, Geoff Townsend.

* Melton entertained Forest Hill in a well-contested mixed match on Sunday.

Playing a betterball format with two bonus points for the winning pair, the matches were level at three-apiece, but Melton triumphed on a points basis by 252 to 240.

Melton team: Haydn Snow/Maureen McCall, Eddie Cham/ Nancy Denny, Paul Hudson/Gay Cham, Jim McQuillan/Janet Bentley, Dick Chapman/Sandie Normanton, David Bentley.