Melton CC Seconds stay top with narrow Ashby Carington win

Melton Mowbray Second XI stayed top of County League Division One East as they continued their good form against local rivals Ashby Carington at the All England Sports Ground.

Skipper Karl Tew won the toss and elected to bat first on a very flat track, and for the first time this season, Melton put together a good opening partnership.

James Culy and Mark Mabbott put on 83 in 15 overs before the former was given out lbw for 21.

Mabbott held the innings together with an excellent 129, including 17 fours and a six as put on successive 50-run partnerships with Stuart Mullard (19) and Callum Hull (28).

Melton continued to pile on the runs at six per over and tried to accelerate the run rate in the last 10 overs, losing quick wickets as a result, including three in four balls to Buckby.

The home side eventually reached 254-9, mainly thanks to a quick 20 by Liam Tew.

The Ashby Carington reply was remarkably similar to the first knock as opener Smith (105 not out) held together the innings with some good partnerships with the rest of the top order.

Melton kept chipping away, with the pick of the bowlers being Karl Tew with 4 for 31.

Ashby could not quite keep up with the run rate, falling 17 runs short on 237-7.

Melton: M. Mabbott 129, J. Culy 21, S. Mullard 18, C. Hull 28, L. Tew 20, T. Panchal 12, A. Thompson 5, A. Cropper 0, M. Wright 0, J. Eccles 8*, K. Tew 0*, Extras 13. Total: 254-9.

Ashby Carington: 237-7.

Bowling: M. Wright 7-0-53-0; J. Eccles 10-1-39-0; K. Tew 10-1-31-4; L. Tew 5-0-32-0; A. Cropper 5-0-46-1; C. Hull 3-0-26-1.