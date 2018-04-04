Melton and Belvoir runners claim medal haul at county championships

Young Melton and Belvoir runners performed brilliantly on the county and national stage as the girls returned with team and individual medals.

After coming through area qualifiers, Melton and Belvoir sent a team to the Leicestershire Primary Schools Cross Country Championships at Prestwold Hall, which was combined with the equivalent national championships.

The Year 6 Melton and Belvoir squad. Missing from picture: Amy Willetts, Rosie Ashmore and Olivia Gladstone EMN-180304-171154002

They won brilliant county team gold medals in the Year 4 and Year 6 girls’ races, while Rosie Ashmore won an individual silver medal in the Year 6 race.

And her team-mate Amy Willetts almost joined her on the podium, finishing just outside of the medals in fourth.

That was not the end of the story for Amy and Rosie who also picked up a national medal, along with fellow Melton and Belvoir runner Olivia Gladstone, as they helped the Leicestershire Year 6 girls’ team to silver.

Melton and Belvoir School Sports Development Manager, Clare Marlow, said: “I’m so incredibly proud of each and every runner that represented Melton and Belvoir in the County and National Championships.

Rosie Ashmore won two county medals and a national team silver EMN-180304-171204002

“Throughout the day we witnessed some fantastic individual and team performances; I couldn’t be prouder.”

She added: “A big thank you to everyone who played a part in supporting the team; without them it wouldn’t have been possible.

“This includes parents, school staff, RunFit Melton and Belvoir, Rob Beers, Craig Robinson, from Old Dalby Primary School, and Nicky Durrance.”