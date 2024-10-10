Match report: Melton Town suffer a first home defeat of the season after defeat to Newark Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton Town suffered their first home league defeat of the season against an in-form Newark Town.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors when a quick break saw Czerwak beat Hurst for pace and sent a cross to the back post where Tsolakis found himself unmarked 3 yards out and he used his head to steer the ball into the net.

A ball down the touchline had Edwards-John using his pace to cut in on the defender before sending in a fierce effort that need a good save from West.

The game continued to be open with play going end to end. 21 minutes in and a ball played to Tsolakis who drove towards the area before sending a low shot in which went inches wide.

Melton went immediately up the other end and Edwards-John went on a dazzling run along the edge of the box before having a shot which shaved the outer post.

Then on the half hour Newark doubled their lead. A defensive error saw a cross field ball found Tsolakis free on goal, he rounded the keeper before slotting into an open net. Melton started to increase the pressure with Wakefield forcing West into a save.

Then 3 minutes before the break and Edwards-John slip a ball behind the defence for Wakefield to control the ball before slamming it into the roof of the net. The second half had the visitors playing defensive as Melton went searching for an equaliser.

Hayes went on a good run through the midfield before slipping a pass to Edwards-John who unfortunately pulled his shot wide. Edwards-John linked with Wakefield with a one two before a powerful effort that had West at full stretch.

The closest chance came in the final minute when Wakefield drove into the box and his shot hit the underside of the bar. Newark move up to third in the league and continue their good form.

Melton had another game where breaking down defences became a frustration. They move on to Saturday with a home game against Shirebrook and will need to get 3 points if promotion is their ultimate aim.