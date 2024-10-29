Melton Town manager Tom Manship was pleased with his team’s performance in their 3-1 UCL Premier North victory against Wisbech Town on Saturday.

The win left the Reds sixth but only seven points from second place with three games in hand.

“The lads are obviously pleased with the result and the three points,” said Manship.

“It was a really difficult game and we had to battle hard at 1-1.”

Manship was spolit for choice as to who to start and he said: “Any man who puts on a Melton Town shirt is more than capable enough to play.

“We have a really good squad number of 18.

"Sadly some had to miss out today, but they are all very important to us moving forward.”

Yaegan Gore's goal and Will Norcross' double secured Melton’s first victory at Wisbech’s Fountain Fresh Park stadium.

Wisbech attacker Toby Allen almost got the hosts off to a flying start with a shot towards the top right corner of the goal, but Bill Harrison made a fantastic save.

Harry Wakefield had a chance on the edge of the box, but his shot went just past the post.

Norcross then scored Melton's first goal 22 minutes into the game by driving into the box and steering the ball into the bottom left corner.

However, on 43 minutes, the hosts levelled when Jon Challinor popped up at the back post, heading the ball into the roof of the net.

But on 58 minutes, Melton regained the lead after the ball bundled past the Wisbech defence, leaving Yaegan Gore through to slot the ball round the keeper into the bottom right corner.

Oliver Williams nearly drew the hosts level minutes later, but Harrison saved the shot, keeping Melton in front.

With just seconds left in the game, Norcross broke through on his own and smashed the ball into the top left corner of the goal to secure Melton's victory.

Melton will this Saturday play Skegness in the Sports Development Ground League Knockout Cup, a venue they have already visited this season and won 3-0.