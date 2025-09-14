Losing run goes on for Melton Town

Melton Town were beaten 2-0 at Wisbech to make it four losses in a row.

The match started at a frantic pace with both teams looking good. The hosts long throws were causing Melton problems.

In the 2nd minute it was one of those long throws to the back post that was met with a half volley from Lennon which went inches wide. In the 9th minute another long throw was flicked on and Gascoignes bicycle kick again went the wrong side of the upright. Midway through the half and a Wisbech freekick on the halfway line was played into the area where Mattless header whilst falling went just wide.

Then in the 25th minute the hosts took the lead when a quick throw-in caught out Meltons defence and Harris turned and found the bottom corner of the net. Melton then went through a period of 20 minutes of domination which couldn’t be converted into clear cut chances.

Right on half time and against the run of play a Wisbech quick break found Barker unmarked on the wing, he sent in a cross which was fumbled and Harris pounced onto the loose ball to make it 2~0. A formation change at half time saw Melton looking stronger although the first chance fell to the hosts when a deep cross saw a great header from Ben Dear had Harrison making a diving save. Meltons first chance came on the hour when Wakley outmuscled the Wisbech defence and played a lovely ball to Munakandafa, he struck a low cross which Williams was inches from tapping in.

A mix up between Harrison and Perkins saw Conyard go clear on goal but could only find the side netting. 3 minutes from time and a Fura freekick found debutant Cooks header smack the post and rebound out where Wisbech cleared the ball up the field and Cavozzi went clear on goal only for his shot to be saved by the feet of Harrison. Deep into injury time and Burke had an overhead shot which was blocked on the line.

The scoreline flattered Wisbech as was apparent when the home crowd gave their team a standing ovation at the end. As with the Grantham game we have matched two teams in the top 5 and failed to get a point. Melton just lack that clinical finishing which I’m sure will come and they will move away from the bottom 3.