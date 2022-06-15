Long wait is over for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club youngsters

Melton's 10 and under boys.

Ethan Davidson, at number one, got the home side off to a flyer with a 4-1, 4-0 win with debutant Zak Simpson clinching a battling third-set tie-break to put the boys two up.

Isaac Walton also produced a determined performance when he won another three setter.

Arthur Watson made it four when the opposition put out an overage player, so he was given a 4-0, 4-0 walkover.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's 18 and unders.

Ethan and Zak teamed up to take their doubles by a 4-1, 4-0 score and Isaac and Arthur gained a 4-1, 4-1 win to complete a thoroughly impressive first outing.

It was a different picture with under 16 boys finding the going tough at Knighton, seeing them on the wrong end of a 0-6 defeat in their Division Two match.

The scores were particular harsh on the Melton lads who were all involved in many long rallies throughout but just failed to take their opportunities when they arose.

Gus Hagger went down by a 3-6, 2-6 score and Alfie Smith lost out 1-6, 1-6 at number two.

The 12 and under boys at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

Fraser Jackson went down 0-6, 1-6 at four and Leo Milbank lost 2-6, 1-6.

The doubles also went the way of the strong home team with Gus and Alfie going down 4-6, 0-6 and Fraser and Leo losing out 1-6, 2-6.

The boys’ under 18 team travelled to Oakham, losing out 5-1.

Skipper Adam Thornley notched Melton’s win, getting the better of former team mate Monty Adams by a 6-2, 6-1 score.

Elsewhere there were reversals for Ned Leivers 0-6, 2-6, Billy Drewe 3-6, 0-6 and Luke Craven 0-6, 2-6.

Adam teamed up with Billy in the doubles and went down 2-6, 3-6 and Ned and Luke went down 1-6, 1-6.

The boys’ 12 and unders also travelled to Oakham for their first Division Two match and were just edged out by a 4-2 scoreline.

Harrison Culpan, at number one, got Melton off to a bright start with a 4-0, 4-1 win before the home side hit back to make it one apiece with Ben England Just losing out by a 10-7 score in a third-set tie-break.

Theodore Cummings and Arthur Fairhead went down in two sets to put Oakham 3-1.