Libby is new Hamilton Tennis Club coach

Libby Duncan.

A talented teenager who has trained with the likes of Boris Becker and Annabel Croft has joined Hamilton tennis club as its new junior coach.

Libby Duncan, 18, a former Melton Times junior sports personality of the year, developed her love of tennis through being taught at Hamilton as a youngster and says she is passionate about getting more people into playing and enjoying the sport.

She is currently working towards her Level 3 tennis coach qualification and despite her young age has built up an impressive CV which includes umpiring junior matches and ball crew training for international events.

In 2018 she won the Lincolnshire young person award for her commitment to tennis.

Before going to Loughborough College to take a sports course Libby was a pupil at Brownlow Primary School and John Ferneley College in Melton, where she was head girl as well as a sports student leader, helping to motivate pupils by doing either a sport or a type of fitness for at least an hour a week.

She says she is particularly keen to inspire teenage girls to get back into sport again.

She said: “I have experience coaching people of all ages and abilities and have worked with elite disability athletes.

"I am passionate about engaging more people into tennis - it doesn’t matter your age, ability or whether you have a disability because at the end of the day ‘it’s just tennis.’”

Any youngster who wants to meet Libby and try out tennis can go along to a junior open day on Saturday, July 31, from 9am-4pm at Hamilton tennis club, in Tennis Ave, off Sandy Lane, Melton.

As well as free coaching there will be various ball games with prizes to be won.

And parents or carers can join in with the cardio tennis as long as they remember to bring suitable footwear.

You don’t need a racquet - there will be plenty to borrow on the day.

The bar will be open from 12 noon for hot and cold drinks and snacks including cobs, burgers, toasties and chips.