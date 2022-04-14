Leon takes the trophy at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Pictured are Leon, Thomas and Toby with club members.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Saturday disability sessions continue to flourish with three young members, Thomas Corden and brothers Toby and Leon Howe enjoying their time on court.

The trio are superbly supported by their parents with Thomas’s father Andrew and the brother’s parents Chris and Gemma regularly joining in the sessions and all playing a good game of tennis.

Saturday saw the lads put through a series of tennis drills by coach Brent Horobin and Liam Morrison, with regular helpers Bridget Ingle and Mohahmed Reza playing a doubles with parents Andrew and Chris.

The drills the lads entered into all had an element based on movement from side to side, front to back plus moving backwards and finally ending with target serving.

Points were awarded for target areas hit plus bonus points for smaller targets that were hit.

Things were tight early on with all three lads running neck and neck after the session of forehands and backhands.

A more physical challenge was to follow with a four ball drill, starting with a deep forehand, then short backhand, then deep backhand and finishing with a short forehand.

At the end of this round Leon, who had shown some real control throughout edged just ahead of Thomas and Toby with just the serving to follow.