Late goal condemns struggling Melton Town to defeat

Melton Town paid the price for missed opportunies on their way to a 2-1 defeat at home to Hucknall Town.

Town had enough chances to have won this game well before the visitors' smash and grab.

Melton were the dominant force early on and in the fourth minute a ball played into the D saw King nod the ball onto Yaegan Gore who was going away from goal still managed to pull off a shot which required a good save from Smith-Eccles.

Calver outmuscled Jaineon the edge of the Hucknall box before sending in a shot from a tight angler which needed a good save. Then in the 17th minute the visitors should have taken the lead when Wells went on a run down the left wing before chacking back from the byline and firing in a low cross inside the 6 yard box, Belgrave was facing an open goal but couldn’t adjust his feet fast enough before Hurst made a goal saving tackle.

King had some good hold up play in the Hucknall area before playing in Gore whose shot went inches wide of the far post. On the half hour and Wakley played a great ball down the edge of the box and King with a quick turn and shot had Smith-Eccles scrambling to palm the ball round the post. Just before the break and a deflected clearance fell to Gore whose low shot required a diving save from the Hucknall keeper.

The second half started at pace. Simmons had a shot from distance for the visitors which went a foot over the crossbar. Munakandafa received a long ball down the line where he cut in and fired in a shot which went just wide. Then in the 55th minute Melton took the deserved lead when a ball was played into Fura and from 20 yards out he hit a low shot which found the bottom corner of the net.

Hucknall responded with the very next attack when Rowe sent in a deep cross which found Belgrave unmarked in the 6 yard box to nod home. Two minutes later and Munakandafa beat Simmons for pace and cut in from the touchline firing a shot in which was cleared off the line. Then on the next attack Bartlet went to the byline and found Burke free in the box noly for his shot to be blocked. 70 minutes gone and a Fura freekick was played to Burke whose volley went inches over the bar. 80 minutes gone and a Hucknall misplaced pass saw Kalis pounce on the loose ball and go around the Centre back before shooting just past the far post. Then on the 90th minute Hucknall produced the sucker blow.

A fre-kick was floated into the area where Jaine was unmarked and headed back across the area and into the far corner of the net. Two minutes into injury time and Burke outmuscled Pemberton to go clear on goal only for Smith-Eccles to produce a great save. A scrappy first half then saw Melton dominate the second half but failed to convert their hatful of chances. Again for the third game in the last five a last minute goal took points off Melton. Melton have an away visit to Harrowby on Tuesday before a visit to Eastwood on Saturday in the cup.