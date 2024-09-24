Late goal against Clipstone sends Melton Town through to the next round of the Isuzu FA Vase
Rhys Brailsford’s stoppage time winner clinched the victory against a plucky Division One Cobras.
It was only the second time in the club’s history they have reached the First Round Proper and Reds joint player-manager Jon Stevenson said: “It was a good game and a good battle.
“We are just going to keep trying to win as many games as we can.
“We have got a big September so now all concentration goes back to the league game on Wednesday.
“The boys are very professional, and they know what their job is.
“We will travel to Sleaford on Wednesday and keep doing what we have done so far, you couldn’t ask for anything different.”
Melton got off to a fast start in the opening minutes.
Will Norcross created the first chance of the game when chipping the ball from the edge of the box which looked to have caught the Clipstone keeper off guard.
But he proved alert to the shot and made a brilliant save, tipping the ball over the bar.
Town were gradually getting their footing in the game, and they were almost rewarded when Norcross found Carr at the back post, but his shot was blocked by a wall of Clipstone players.
Clipstone's first opportunity of the game came when Homer lofted the ball to the back post and Williams, running on, couldn't make contact, with the ball going behind for a goal kick.
Town finally took the lead when Mulvaney produced an excellent cross to Yaegan Gore, who was unmarked in the box and headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal on 42 minutes.
The second half began with the visitors having the more possession of the two sides.
Pickering crossed the ball into the box finding Michell wide open, but his effort was deflected off Carr and behind for a corner.
Clipstone were putting on the pressure and they were awarded a penalty midway through the second half when Gregory was fouled by Norcross after a smart corner kick routine.
Williams placed the penalty in the top right corner, sending Harrison the wrong way and levelling the game on 59 minutes.
Town responded strongly after the goal and created a few chances, with Calver getting the ball on the edge of the box but shooting into the sidnetting.
On two consecutive instances, substitute Kairo Edwards-John caused difficulties for the Clipstone defenders.
Calver made an incredible pass, and Edwards-John ran onto it, but his shot was blocked by Taylor.
Shortly after, Edwards-John got the ball in the box with no opposition player closing him down, but his curling shot was wide of the mark.
Town fought hard and reaped success in the final moments of the match when Carr’s stoppage time header was met by Brailsford, who fired his shot top right corner of the goal, putting the Reds in the lead with just a few minutes remaining.
Edwards-John had an opportunity to secure the victory when darting past the Clipstone defence and taking the ball around the keeper, but couldn’t finish his chance.
Next up in the FA Vase now for Melton is a home tie with Pinxton on Saturday, 19th October.
