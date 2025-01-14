Just one week left of the regular season in Melton Skittles League
These are the results from Tuesday 7th January in the Melton Skittles League.
Carington Arms 2-9 British Legion
Syston Cons 7-4 Ashby Nomads
Top Scorers for the week ..
28 .. Dave Wyles for British Legion
26 .. Mick Borowski for British Legion
25 .. Jeff Baker for Syston Cons
League Table
Syston Cons .. 82 pts
British Legion .. 72.5 pts
Ashby Nomads .. 45 pts
Carington Arms .. 42.5 pts
Highest Averages
Dave Clark for Syston Cons @ 5.64
Graham Mabbott for British Legion @ 5.38
Trevor Riley for Ashby Nomads @ 5.35