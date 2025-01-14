Just one week left of the regular season in Melton Skittles League

These are the results from Tuesday 7th January in the Melton Skittles League.

Carington Arms 2-9 British Legion

Syston Cons 7-4 Ashby Nomads

Top Scorers for the week ..

28 .. Dave Wyles for British Legion

26 .. Mick Borowski for British Legion

25 .. Jeff Baker for Syston Cons

League Table

Syston Cons .. 82 pts

British Legion .. 72.5 pts

Ashby Nomads .. 45 pts

Carington Arms .. 42.5 pts

Highest Averages

Dave Clark for Syston Cons @ 5.64

Graham Mabbott for British Legion @ 5.38

Trevor Riley for Ashby Nomads @ 5.35

