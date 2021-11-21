Jones and Mullard win Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's November tournament

Gareth Jones and Stuart Mullard celebrate their title at Melton Mowbray TC.

Gareth Jones and Stuart Mullard came out on top at the Melton Mowbray Tennis Club November men's monthly tournament.

The tournament, organised by coach Ryan Parmar, saw seven pairs competing to get their hands on the now coveted trophy.

With all couples playing each other over a timed period there were many tightly contested matches, which was highlighted by the fact that when the final round was ended three pairs had registered the same ammount of wins - Phil White and Chris Donachie, Tom Ursell and Wayne Hickling and Gareth and Stuart.

This meant that a games tcount back was required to separate the pairings and Gareth and Stuart and came out on top to take the trophy.

Whilst on the team front the club are midway through their winter campaign attention will soon be turning to the summer leagues and the return of junior matches alongside the seniors.

Membership is still moving up and new enquiries for membership are being received weekly.

Off the court club chairman Justin Horobin and his team are working on the club's next priority project, notably the installation of water and toilets on site.