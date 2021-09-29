Jackson's clean sweep at Hamilton Tennis Club championships

Mixed doubles winners Joe and Jessi Jackson.

Joe Jackson swept the board at the Hamilton Tennis Club championships, winning all three men’s trophies.

He took the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles during the three-week long event which had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

In the men’s singles Joe won his group in the round robin stage before beating Craig Tracey 6-1 in the semi final. In the other semi Will Harrison beat Nathan Morgans 6-2.

Ladies doubles champions Jessi Jackson and Tracy White.

Joe went on to beat Will 6-1 6-3 in the best-of-three sets final.

Five pairs took part in the men’s doubles knockout contest which saw Joe and Will Harrison take on Mark Ashman and Richard Physick in the final, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In the mixed doubles Joe teamed up with his sister Jessi and the pair got the better of Penny Hallam and Will Harrison in the final, cruising to a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Jessi was also successful in the ladies' doubles final with partner Tracy White. The pair beat Penny Hallam and Emily Harrison 6-2, 6-1.

Mens single finalists Joe Jackson (left) who beat Will Harrison.

Eight players entered the ladies' singles contest. After a round robin stage semi finalists were Libby Duncan, who beat Jessi Jackson, and Penny Hallam, who beat Nicky Herbert.

Libby was crowned champion after coming from behind to beat Penny 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 - the only final this year which wasn’t a straight sets victory.

Men’s doubles finalists Joe Jackson and Will Harrison (left) who beat Mark Ashman and Richard Physick.