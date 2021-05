'Delighted' Melton Town have promotion confirmed, new rivals for Holwell Sports

High five fires Holwell Sports into semi-finals

How the new United Counties League Premier North will look following non-league reshuffle

Create boundaries to improve exercise and rest

Melton's snooker tables finally in use for first time this year

Victories for Thorpe Arnold and Barkby United, but defeats for Syston, Melton and Egerton Park

New Holwell Sports Women manager Tony Palmer is thinking big

Asfordby's minute's silence in memory of Callum and Jordan

Two wins for Melton Mowbray TC men

Melton Town 'ecstatic' following promotion as manager Tom Manship lays out plans for life in UCL Premier North

Steve Wainwright and Jeff White lost 6-8 but won 8-3 and 8-2 to secure the 72-26 games success.

Steve Wallace and Jamie Wallace won 8-2, 8-2, and 8-2 with Nigel Daniels and Mark Blackburn succeeding 8-2, 8-1 and 8-4.

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club Men’s team secured an excellent 8-1 sets win in their recent match against Leicester.

Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:54 am