Impressive start continues for Melton Mowbray TC Ladies

Melton Mowbray Ladies First team continued their impressive start to the season when they made it four wins from four outings following their 6-3 home win over visitors Leicestershire A in Group One.

The Melton club have been hit by a spate of injuries, illness and Covid which as seen both the Ladies' and Men’s teams stretched to field full strength teams, but the Ladies were delighted to see a full side out, albeit with skipper Charlie Griffin just recently back and partner Samitra Fox carrying an ankle injury.

Results: Charlie Griffin & Samitra Fox 8-2, 8-0, 5-8; Sarah Diver & Ellie Jenkins 8-0, 8-0, 5-8; Jessica Gadsby & Georgie Ashmore 8-3, 8-5, 4-8.

The Ladies' Seconds won 7-2 at Oadby Seconds in Division Two.

Results: Laura Hayward & Nicky Kennedy 8-3, 8-3, 8-3; Ellie Jenkins & Kim Stratford 8-6, 8-3, 8-3; Beth Lowe & Sarah Medcalf 8-7, 5-8, 3-8.

The Men's First team are having a mixed season and injuries and unavailability are taking their toll.

When they travelled to a tough encounter at Leicestershire A they went down by a 3-6 scoreline.

Results: Ryan Parmar & Justin Horobin 8-0, 2-8, 8-2; Tom Ellis & Gabriel Johnson 8-5, 8-0, 1-8; Jake Beagle & Ollie Aley 3-8, 0-8, 4-8.

The Men's Second team remain in contention for the Division Two promotion spot after beating David Lloyd Firsts 7-2.