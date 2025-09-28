Holwell Rifle Club success at England Championships
Holwell Rifle Club shooter Sean Bett was on target at the England Smallbore Shooting Union Championships held at Aldersley Range, Woverhampton.
Sean shot his way to 1st place in 50 metre prone rifle match in the England confined category and was 2nd overall in the Open Category.
Fellow club members Holly Read and Louis Norman, students at Loughborough and Nottingham universities respectively, achieved creditable 8th and 9th places in the confined match.