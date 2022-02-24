Harrison and Evans on top as club nights return to Hamilton Tennis Club
By Jan Jackson
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:06 pm
Club night tournaments have started again at Hamilton Tennis Club after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus crisis.
Twelve players took to the courts on a cold and blustery evening and winners were Sue Harrison and Richard Evans.
The mixed doubles tournaments are for club players of all levels.
Sets of seven games are played and players change partners after each set.
The winners are the man and woman who win the most games.
The next tournament will be on Tuesday, April 5.
For more information visit the club’s Facebook page.
Pictured are the players who took part at club night.