Harrison and Evans on top as club nights return to Hamilton Tennis Club

Club nights are back at Hamilton Tennis Club.

Club night tournaments have started again at Hamilton Tennis Club after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Twelve players took to the courts on a cold and blustery evening and winners were Sue Harrison and Richard Evans.

The mixed doubles tournaments are for club players of all levels.

Sets of seven games are played and players change partners after each set.

The winners are the man and woman who win the most games.

The next tournament will be on Tuesday, April 5.

For more information visit the club’s Facebook page.