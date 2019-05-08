Hamilton Tennis Club men lay marker with whitewash win

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club members were quickly into the first round of league matches this week with the men’s second team producing the pick of the results.

The team of Doug Hacking and Steve Thompson, Craig Tracey and Mark Ashman, and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby with Edwin Shufflebotham eased to a comfortable 9-0 win over Birstall Seconds.

* The ladies’ fourth team of Maggie Saunders and Jan Jackson, Jo Draper-Moore and Chris Stevens, and Helen Preston with Trish Barber won 8-1 against Loughborough Greenfields Seconds despite heavy rain during the last round.

Maggie and Jan, and Jo and Chris both won maximum three sets, while the last-minute pairing of Helen and Trish won two and lost the other on a tie-break.

* Hamilton’s ladies’ second team edged Market Harborough Seconds 5-4 in a tense match which came down to tie-breaks in the last round.

Rosie Gildove and Polly Dolby won two sets including a tie-break, and Eileen Merrison and Davina Hughes also claimed two sets, while Margaret

Shufflebotham and Sue Harrison won one and lost one on a tie-break.

* The ladies’ third team of Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter, Jude Plumb and Davina Hughes, and Pat Woolston with Jan Jackson lost 8-1 to a strong Leicestershire E team.

Lesley and Cindy took the consolation set.

* Hamilton men’s first team featured two reserves and lost 7-2 to Medbourne in wet conditions, with Andy Douglas and Joe Jackson winning their two sets.

* The start of the seniors league (formerly over 40s) saw Hamilton’s third team of Lesley Greaves, Polly Dolby, Nicky Herbert and Jan Jackson defeat Hamilton’s fourth team of Chris Stevens, Maggie Saunders, Jo Draper-Moore and Trish Barber, 8-0.