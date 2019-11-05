Hamilton Tennis Club: Hinckley win brightens tough week

Have your say

Hamilton Tennis Club’s men’s third team defeated Hinckley 5-3, but it proved a hard-won victory in a week of disappointing results.

Graham Brown and Fraser Rabbit-Dalby won three sets to lay the foundations, while Edwin Shufflebotham and Selwyn Carter chipped in with two sets.

Elsewhere, a below-strength Hamilton ladies’ first team of Tracy White and Margaret Roskell, and Rosie Gildove with Polly Dolby lost 5-3 to David Lloyd Firsts.

Tracy and Margaret claimed the three winning sets.

The men’s fourth team lost 5-3 to Kegworth Seconds, with Stuart Posnett and Patrick Belcher winning two sets, and Joe Cunningham with Ian Scotland taking one.

Hamilton’s ladies’ second team also lost 5-3 to Oadby Granville Thirds.

Rosie Gildove and Polly Dolby won a couple of sets, while Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham took the other.