Hallam tops group one after first round of Hamilton ladder competition

A new mixed doubles ladder wil be launched by Hamilton Tennis Club, to run alongside their singles competition.

A new-look singles ladder is now in full swing at Hamilton Tennis Club.

The ladder system, which started after lockdown when only singles was allowed under government guidelines, has become very popular at the Sandy Lane club with members of all levels taking part.

Players are split into groups of five or six and play a round robin format over a set period, usually six to eight weeks, with the top two players going up and the bottom two going down.

After the first round Penny Hallam topped group one.

First and second in the other groups were: Group two - Nathan Morgans and Libby Duncan; group three - Ian Scotland and Nicky Herbert; group four - John Coleman and Sue Harrison; group five - Stuart Posnett and Clive Wright; group six - Rachel Heggs and Bridget Longworth.

A new mixed doubles ladder is also starting soon.

The club welcomes new members.

For anyone who wants to give it a go there are two courts available to non-members for pay and play which can be booked on the website hamiltontennisclub.co.uk