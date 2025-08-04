Great Britain Tug of War teams set for world stage in Chengdu, China

Great Britain’s top tug of war athletes are heading to Chengdu, China this week to represent the nation at one of the most prestigious international competitions in the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Britain Women’s team, represented by Melton Mowbray Ladies Tug of War Club, and the Great Britain Men’s team, represented by Lincoln Tug of War Club, whose tug of war training facility is based outside Chadwell near to Melton Mowbray, will compete against the world’s elite tug of war nations following standout performances at the 2024 World Tug of War Championships in Mannheim, Germany, where both squads finished in the top six globally.

Both teams started their road to Chengdu by claiming national championship titles in 2024 and then finishing in the top 6 at the World Championships in Germany, securing their selection for this elite competition, held every four years for IOC-recognised sports not yet part of the full Olympic Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament features the top six nations from the 2024 World Championships.

Melton Mowbray Ladies representing England at the 2024 World Tug of War Championships in Germany which qualified Great Britain to compete at the 2025 World Games

Great Britain Men will face Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Chinese Taipei, while Great Britain Women take on Chinese Taipei, Switzerland, Germany, the USA, and Sweden.

At the 2022 World Games, Great Britain claimed a gold and a silver medal, and the teams are aiming to return to the podium once again.

Alan Knott, spokesperson for the Tug of War Association (TOWA), commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of both Melton Mowbray and Lincoln. Their commitment, resilience and performances over the past 18 months have earned them the chance to compete on one of the biggest stages in our sport. These teams have what it takes to bring home medals, and we encourage everyone back home to get behind them.”

Great Britain Tug of War competing at the 2022 World Games vs Switzerland

The men’s competition will take place on Saturday 9 August at 10:00 AM local time / 3:00 AM GMT, and the women’s competition will follow on Sunday 10 August at the same time. Fans can watch the action live or catch replays via live.theworldgames.org.

Following the event in China, both teams will turn their attention to the TWIF World Tug of War Championships, which will be held on 4–7 September 2025 in Nottingham. Once again, Melton Mowbray and Lincoln will represent England on home soil. More information about the Nottingham championships can be found at www.tugofwar2025.com where spectators can also obtain free spectator tickets for the event. Further information about tug of war and how to get involved can be found on the Tug of War Association web site at www.tugofwar.co.uk.