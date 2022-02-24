Good start for Melton Mowbray TC at Indoor Mixed event

Tennis news.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Indoor Mixed teams got their season off to a good start with both the A and B teams sharing the spoils in 4-4 draws.

All the matches are played at The Dan Maskell Tennis Centre, Loughborough, with the format being men’s, ladies’ and mixed doubles playing each rubber being on a timed basis.

The A team turned out against Charnwood A in their 4-4 result with Simon Hawthorne and John Sturmey getting them off to a good start with a 7-2 win in the men’s doubles before Charnwood hit back, taking the ladies doubles by a tight 5-3 score.

Simon then teamed up with Jess Gadsby in the first mixed, just losing out 8-5 before John teamed up with Maia Dunn to come out on top by an 8-5 scoreline to level the match.

Results: J. Sturmey & S. Hawthorne won 7-2, J. Gadsby & M. Dunn lost 3-5, J. Sturmey & M. Dunn won 8-5, S. Hawthorne & J. Gadsby lost 5-8.

The B team were paired against Ashby Castle B and once again had to settle for a share of the points.

Late replacement Justin Horobin and Jake Beagle went down in the men’s doubles 3-8 before Kim Stratford and Danielle Wells levelled the score with a 7-4 win.