Winter Warmers take on a Texas Scramble at Stoke Rochford Golf Club
By John Wright
The third round of the Stoke Rochford Golf Club Seniors’ Winter Warmers series saw 40 players compete in a Texas Scramble in teams of three or four.
The weather was wet and windy but some excellent scores were recorded.
The winners with a score of 61.4 were John Wright, Don Pennycook, Jim Price and Steve Major.
In second place with a score of 61.9 was Peter Gill, Don Werner, Roger Green and Mark Hunsley.
Third place went to Glyn Staines, Alan Dolby, Adrian Stannard and Mike Nixon with a score of 62.4.
The Winter Warmers overall leaders after three rounds with nine points each are Peter Tate, Don Werner and Steve Major.