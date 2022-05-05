Winning start for Stoke Rochford seniors

Sport news

The course was in excellent condition with the weather being ideal for golf, warm sunshine and very light winds.

All eight games were played in good spirit and most matches were very closely contested.

John Hitchman & John Martindale lost 4&3, Mike Nixon & Eddie Plant lost 1 down, John Wright & Jim Price won 1 up, Barry Coop & Don Werner won 5&4, Greg Ewart & Jim Davidson won 2&1, Steve Anderson & Darrell Knight lost 3&2, Brian White & Mike Thornton halved, Peter Gill & Glyn Staines won 2 up.