Win and defeat for Stoke Rochford seniors

The seniors suffered defat on the road as they were beaten 5.5-2.5 at Sleaford.

For the first time at Sleaford, the match was preceded by breakfast.

Fine weather and a course in good order with excellent greens saw Stoke suffer another away defeat.

Steve Anderson won the wine for nearest the pin in two on the 18th.

There were two victories for the Stoke Rochford pairs.

Darrell Knight and Chris Vose won 4&3 while Barry Coop and Steve Major won 3&1.

Steve Anderson and Ernie Armstrong halved.

Meanwhile, John Hitchman and Eddie Plant lost 3&2, John Wright and Bert Tregidgo lost 4&3, Malcolm Edwards and David Hamilton lost 2 down, Doug Lyne and Ken Taylor lost 7&5, Alan Donaldson and Mark Smith lost 4&3.

Another contest against another Lincolnshire opponent saw Stoke Rochford seniors defeat visitors Spalding 5.5-2.5.

This keenly-fought match was played in very good spirit on a hot summer day.

It was followed by an excellent barbeque, and was a good advert for Seniors golf.

Nearest the pin on the 17th was John Wright.