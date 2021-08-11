Victory for Melton Mowbray under 35s

Melton Mowbray's under 35s: David Poolan, Jack Griffin,Jake Mogg ,Sam Pollard, Ben Manship, Olley Doolley, Dale Radford and Joe Kendall.

Melton Mowbray GC's under 35s came away winners of a very close match which could have gone either way.

The outcome was 3 wins to 1 against a very strong Lingdale team.

The course was in good condition and the players' golfing ability would certainly be tested under the strong windy conditions.

The matches were nip and tuck until Melton started to take control on the back nine.

Their next match is at Charnwood Forest this Friday and a win would see them through to the final.

The Senior Summer Open attracted a large field again this yearand the results were very close indeed.

Mick Cavani shot a hole in one at the par three fifth.