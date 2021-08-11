Victory for Melton Mowbray under 35s
Team defeat strong Lingdale side...
Melton Mowbray GC's under 35s came away winners of a very close match which could have gone either way.
The outcome was 3 wins to 1 against a very strong Lingdale team.
The course was in good condition and the players' golfing ability would certainly be tested under the strong windy conditions.
The matches were nip and tuck until Melton started to take control on the back nine.
Their next match is at Charnwood Forest this Friday and a win would see them through to the final.
The Senior Summer Open attracted a large field again this yearand the results were very close indeed.
Mick Cavani shot a hole in one at the par three fifth.
Results: 1 Phil Toon & Keith Dugmore 46pts, 2 Eddie Cham & Steve Harrison 45pts, 3 Brian Cole & Ian Solloway 44pts ocb, 4 Mez Watchorn & Phil Curtis 44pts ocb, 5 Mick Collis & Brian Farma 44pts ocb, 6 Charlie Chapman & Ray Stone 44 pts ocb, 7 John Squires & Phil Millward 43pts ocb, 8 Nick Humphries & Paul Blount 43pts ocb; Nearest the pin par 3 7th - Mark Lewis; Nearest the pin par 3 14th - Sam Timson.