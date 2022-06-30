Turner, Denny and Rayson are Melton Mowbray GC champs

Pictured are Lady Captain Joan Allen, Nancy Denny, Ben Turner, Guy Rayson and Men's Captain Mick Jordan.

After completing 36 gruelling holes, the results were decided and Ben Turner claimed the accolade.

His rounds of 76 and 81 secured him the winning total of 157 – victory by fiveshots.

Kris Owen was the runner-up and the nett winner (77 + 85 = 162) while David Poolan (81 + 82 = 163) was third.

Guy Rayson became the senior champion following rounds of 81 and 85 for an overall score of 166.

Mick Wilson finished in second (84 + 83 = 167), pipping Peter Poolan (81 + 86 = 167) on countback.

The ladies’ champion is Nancy Denny after rounds of 83 and 84 saw her record 167.

The runner-up was Davina Hughes (94+ 88 = 182).

The seniors team from Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted their counterparts from Greetham Valley last Thursday.

Melton prevailed 6.5-1.5 on a sunny and warmday.

Winning pairs for Melton were Richard Faubert and Steve Harrison, Neil Farish and David Hirst, David Wells and Richard Grieve, Dick Chapman and Joe Carrington, Haydn Snow and Colin Kitchen, plus Charlie Chapman and Gordon Hughes.

Don Benzie and Julian Kisiel were able to get a draw in their match while Nigel Vernon and Denis Dayman lost to their opponents from Greetham by the narrow margin of 2&1.

The mixed team had a very entertaining home encounter against South Kyme, eventually losing 5-3.

Melton’s winners were Paul and Kate Britton, Mike and Gill Hoggan and Haydn and Liz Snow.

The ladies and seniors competed for the Jack Wildman Trophy, a mixed greensome stableford.

Jerzy Schmidt and Gill Hoggan won on countback from Denis Dayman and Cheryl Osborne on41 points.

Charlie Chapman and Jackie Fisher came third with 40 points.

The ladies’ section played for the Jol CalderSalver.