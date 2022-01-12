Trio win three ball scramble at Melton Mowbray Golf Club
By Haydn Snow
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:08 pm
The latest ladies’ competition at Melton Mowbray Golf Club was a three-ball Texas Scramble.
The trio of Jean Moulds, Nancy Denny and Liz Snow took first place.
They recorded a score of 38.1 points.
In second were Alison Gatward, Liz Clark and Margaret Samways with 40.8 .
Jackie Fisher, Kate Britton and Maureen Macall finished fourth on 42.
The latest Mingles round saw Mike and Gill Hoggan in first place with 35.4 points.
Runners-up were Steve Harrison and Liz Clark on 39.2 with Haydn and Liz Snow third with 39.7.
The best fourball was Mike and Gill Hoggan with Alan and Drina Terzza with a nett 83.