Three's a magic number for Dolby at Stoke Rochford Warmer

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s latest Seniors Winter Warmers event was All the Threes.

The course for this competition was converted to a par three course, with new Tee Boxes being located on each hole.

The course as usual had quickly dried out from the recent rain and whilst there were strong breezes at times, it was mostly sunny.

There was a marked increase in numbers this week with 39 players taking part.

The winner with 42 points on countback was Alan Dolby.

Also with 42 points was Don Werner.

In third place was Eddie Malloy with 41 points.

The new leader in the Winter Warmer competition is Alan Dolby with 41 points.

In second place with 40 points is Brian White and in third place with 38 points is John Wright.