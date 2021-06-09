Stoke Rochford secure narrow win at Longcliffe

Sport news

Stoke Rochfored GC’s Seniors left Longcliffe with a tight 4-3 victory.

On a bright warm day the picturesque Longcliffe course was in very good condition.

Results: Mike Thornton & Darrell Knight lost 3&2, Barry Coop & Doug Lyne won 1up, John Hitchman & Keith Dugmore won 3&2, David Hamilton & Roger Green lost 1down, Glyn Staines & Jim Davidson won 5&4, Graham Manton & Michael Watkins lost 2&1, Mike Nixon & Steve Major won 5&4.

Round three of the Seniors’ Trophy was was won by Phil Hewes (38 points), beating Alan Donaldson on countback. Don Pennycook (36) was third.

Current standings: 1 Don Pennycook 110pts; 2 Glyn Staines 105; 3 Phil Hewes and David Hamilton 101.

Dorne Werner and Pam Watson won the Stpoke Rochford GC Ladies’ Coronation Foursomes with 36 points.

Results: 1 Dorne Werner & Pam Watson 36; 2 Jane White & Emma Steele 35; 3 Lynn Ewart & Sheila Dugmore 31.

Saturday’s Summer Open saw 18 holes played in the morning medal before a 16-hole foursomes stableford in the afternoon.

Medal results: 1 Cathy Lee (Toft) net 74 cb; 2 Katie Underwood (Birstall) net 74 cb; 3 Christine Rowley (Stoke Rochford) net 74 cb; Gross prize - Helen Lowe (Scraptoft) gross 75.