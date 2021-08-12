Stoke Rochford GC Ladies compete in Rawsons Relic Flag competition

Pictured are Rachel Jones and Lady Captain Mag’s McArthur.

Stoke Rochford GC's Ladies' section played in the Rawson Relic Flag competition.

Judy Rawson Donated the Trophy in 1978 when she was Lady Captain.

The competition sees competitors adding Par 72 and their handicaps together, giving each player the amount of shots they play.

Once each player has had their shots, they put a flag in the ground.

The winner was Rachel Jones with 100 shots, having a whopping eight shots left after the 18th hole.

Beating Karen Rawson with 91 shots and having three shots left after the 18th holes, they carried on up the first again where Rachel won.

Third was Dorne Werner with 87 shots, putting her flag in the 18th hole.