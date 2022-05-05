Stephens claims Melton Mowbray GC's Marsh Cup

Sports news.

Results: 1 Gerry Stephens +6, 2 Joseph Wilson +4, 3 Paul Halford +3, 4 Gary Kitchen +1 ocb, 5 Chris Shardlow +1 ocb.

A further 36 players entered round one of the Compton Cup.

Results: 1 Sam Young +7, 2 Alex Renwick +3 ocb, 3 Owen Cook +3; Two’s Sweep: 4 shares: Gerry Stephens, Alec Thornber; 2 shares: Paul Halford, Mick Wilson.

The first round of the Paddy Doyle Salver competition, a stableford format, was played by the seniors.

It was a slightly chilly start to the day but dry and very little wind resulted in some very good scores.

In first place with 41 points was Neil Farish.

He was followed by Brian Wray on 40, Peter Rayers on 39 and fourth was John Squires on 38 points.

The final round of the competition will be played on May 12.

The senior men’s team were on the road at Belton Woods.

Making the most of home advantage, Belton Woods won 5.5-2.5 although three of the matches went to the last hole.

Melton’s winning pairs were Eddie Cham and Ray Stone, Dick and Charlie Chapman with Mick Cavani and Mike Hoggan getting a half.

The ladies' section played for the Macmillan Cancer Support Trophy, Liz Snow winning Division One.