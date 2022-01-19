Stannard, Ayto and Coop victorious at Stoke Richford's Nexus Ramble

Sport news.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club's seniors' competition was a Nexus Ramble.

Played in teams of three, a variation of the Texas Scramble rules was played to challenge the teams.

The early starters had frost but it soon gave and the later groups were bathed in sunshine for their whole round.

A total of 42 played with the winners with 92 points being Don Werner, Reg Hughes and David Hamilton.

In second place with 90 points were Adrian Stannard, Brian Ayto and Barry Coop.

Third place went to Graham Manton, Alex Whitelaw and Ian Thomas with 87 points.

The leader in the Winter Warmer Competition remains Glyn Staines with 30pts.

In joint second place are John Wright and Don Werner with 28 points and surging upwards into fourth place is Reg Hughes with 27 points.