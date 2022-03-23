Snows drift ahead to claim Mingles title at Melton Mowbray Golf Club

Liz and Haydn Snow (right) won the Mingles.

The 2021-22 Mingles season was one of the closest finishes in Mingles history at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, with only three points separating the first five groups.

In first place with a score of 56 points from a possible 60 were Haydn and Liz Snow.

In second place, also scoring 56 points but losing out on countback, were the pairing of Paul and Kate Britton.

The Florida Scramble winners.

Third place went to Steve Harrison and Liz Clark with 55 points.

In fourth place with 54 points were Eddie and Gay Cham, who with a slightly better countback score pushed Mike and Gill Hoggan down to fifth place, also with 54 points.

David and Janet Bentley finished in sixth place with 50 points, the same score as James and Nancy Denny, but just pushed them out of the prizes on countback.

The competition of the day was a Florida Scramble which was won by Steve Harrison, John Squires, Liz Clark and Bettyne Norton with nett 43.6.

Before the traditional meal there was a minute’s silence in memory of Bob Luke, a staunch club member and enthusiastic Mingles player.

He will be sorely missed and remembered with fondness by all.

Thanks go to organisers Owen and Chris Cook for all their hard work during the season.

Fouteen four-man teams and 11 three-man teams entered a Florida Scramble Medal.

To compensate, the three-man teams played normal Scramble rules rather than the Florida Scramble Rules.

Results: 1 F. Jones, J. Hirst, J. Anderson, K. Channing 54 nett; 2 D. Stroud, D. Clater, R. Freeman 55 nett; 3 G. Kitchen, S. McNeill, R. Catton, C. Kitchen 56 nett; 4 S. Burton, S. Savage, J. Griffin, G. Potter 58 nett.

A total of 73 players entered Saturday’s stableford, with Kurtis Channing the over winner with 44 points.

Other results: Division One (course handicap 0-12) - 1 Graham Jardine 40pts; 2 Russell Bunn 33pts; Division Two (13–22) - 1 Gianfranco Vignati 40pts; 2 Anthony Halls 36pts; Division Three (23+) - 1 Thomas Wing 39pts; 2 David Hirst 33pts.

In the Two’s Sweep, C. Radford, D. Stroud, I. Hickman, L. Wright, J. Pynegar, M. Cavani, A. Halls, G. Vignati and R. Kendall all had four shares with N. Humphries having two shares.

The ladies’ section played a three-ball yellow ball competition which was won by Glynis Breward, Janet Bentley and Kate Britton with 43 points.

Due to weather restrictions, the Wally Griffin competition was reduced to a single round this year, this being a straightforward stableford format with players receiving 95 per cent of their handicap, with 32 players taking part.

The winner was Julian Kisiel with 39 points.