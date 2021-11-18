Sleath and Watts claim betterball victory - this week's Melton Mowbray golf club round-up

Sport news.

The Royal British Legion 100 years Charity Better ball competition saw 44 pairs taking part at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

The winning pair of A. Sleath and C. Watts recorded a fine score of 49 points.

There were four pairs tied on 44 points with the finishing order decided on count back.

Second place went to M. Hall and N. Farish, third were P. Millward and V. Cooper with I. Robson and L. Robson fourth and J. Anderson and J. Hirst fifth.

The Seniors plated a Greensome competition with 17 pairs competing.

Winners were J. McCulloch and J. Schmidt with 38 points ahead of second-pace B. Fisher and P. Samways.

In third were M. Cavani and K. Robson and fourth were D. Bentley and R. Faubert, all finishing on 35 points.

The Senior section held their AGM in the clubhouse.

Several members of the committee either stepped down or reached the end of their period of office.

Captain David Bentley will be replaced by Richard Faubert, the current Vice-Captain.

The new Vice-Captain will be Charlie Chapman.

Dennis Dayman, Treasurer will be succeeded by Dick Chapman and Alan Terzza, competitions secretary, will be succeeded by Charlie Chapman.

David Bentley, as past captain, will remain on the committee as will Owen Cook, secretary, fixtures secretary Julian Kisiel and members’ representative Richard Grieve.