Sharpe shooting puts Clive on Road to Woodhall Spa

Sport news.

A total of 63 members played in Sunday’s Road to Woodhall Spa (RWS) Stableford at Melton Mowbray Golf Club, with Clive Sharpe finishing first on countback.

Results: Overall winner - Clive Sharpe 36pts ocb; Division 1 (Handicap Index 0-16.0) - 1 Jonathan Drennan 35pts ocb, 2 Shaun James 35pts; Division 2 (-Handicap Index 16.0 + ) - 1 Kieran Wade 36pts, 2 Joseph Anderson 34pts; Two’s Sweep, 5 Two’s, 4 shares - J. Willson, J. Drennan, C. Sharpe, P. Poolan; 2 shares - G .Daunt.

Twenty players entered Wednesday’s nine-hole Medal.

Results: 1 P. Britton 33 nett ocb, 2 R. Tilley 33 nett, 3 P. Harrison 34 nett ocb; Best gross - Ben Turner 39.

Melton Mowbray hosted the seniors’ team from The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club last Tuesday.

After the visitors won the first three matches the host team won the next two to make it a contest, but eventually The Nottinghamshire men prevailed 4.5-3.5 in an excellent match.

Melton’s winners were Ray Catton and Bob Purkis, Charlie Chapman and Joe Carrington and Haydn Snow and David Hirst.

Neil Farish and Mick Cavani halved their match.

In the Seniors’ Matchday Stableford, the winner by six points was Denis Dayman with a very creditable score of 38.

Runner-up was Stephen Harris on 32.

The next two players could not be separated on countback so in joint third with 31 points were John Squires and Gianfranco Vignati.

The Ladies’ section played their first major competition of the season.

The HI-LO trophy was won by Dee Hughes and Alison Gatward with 35 points on countback from Julia Brown and Joan Allen.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club are hosting a Ladies’ Golf Taster Course every Wednesday in May.

No experience is necessary and ladies of all ages are invited.

Sessions will run from 7pm to 8.30pm.