Rawson and Haggerty claim Stoke Rochford's Gibson Cup

Rachel Jones is seen receiving her trophy from Karen Rawson.

Stoke Rochford Ladies competed for the Gibson Cup last Wednesday.

Judy Rawson and Pauline Haggerty won with 38 points on countback from Sheila Dugmore and Karen Rawson.

In third were Emma Steele and Vice-Captain Jane White with 32 points.

Saturday’s Past Captains competition saw Lady Captain Mags McArthur invited to play by past captain Karen Rawson.

Rachel Jones won with 35 points, ahead of Sheila Dugmore (34 points) and Mags McArthur (33 points).

Stoke Rochford Seniors competed in round seven of the Seniors’ Trophy, played with a smaller field than usual of 39 players.

Some excellent scores were recorded in what were ideal conditions.

The winner with 39 points on countback was Steve Major, with Brian White second.

Graham Manton was third with 38 points.

With only one round left of the Trophy to be played the overall leaders are Don Pennycook (178 points), Glyn Staines (174 points) and Steve Major (171 points).

Twenty-eight Seniors played in the annual Seniors Medal competition.

The weather was good and the course played well.

The winner with net 67 on countback was Ken Taylor, ahead of Phil Hewes.

In third place with net 68 on countback was Ian Moss.

Stoke Rochford Seniors beat Stanton on the Wolds 7-1.