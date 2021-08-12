Price is right, but Jim Davidson thinks his hole in one is a wind-up

Jim Davidson.

Jim Davidson shot a hole in one on his way to winning the Stoke Rochford Seniors' Hi/Low Betterball with partner Jim Price - but thought it was a wind-up.

Some excellent scoring was achieved from an entry of 17 pairs, with the two best teams both scoring 46 points.

In first place were Davidson and Price and in second place were Steve Major and Doug Lyne.

As well as winning the competition, Davidson scored a hole in one on the 17th hole.

When asked how it felt he said he had not seen it go in and thought his playing partners were winding him up.

The Stoke Rochford Seniors' winning home run ended at the hands of Blankney, who came with very strong pairings but only 14 players.

Team numbers were adjusted with two Stoke players dropping out as the visitors secured a 4.5-2.5 success.

The course was in very good condition despite the heavy usage during captain's weekend.

Mike Thornton and Barry Mitchell won 6&5, Mick Rance and John Martindale lost 1 down, Mike Nixon and Andrew Edwards halved, John Hitchman and Nigel Illingworth lost 3&2, Eddie Plant and David Hamilton won 3&2, Mike Dickinson and Jim Price lost 4&3, Eddie Malloy and Neil Armstrong lost 2&1.

The Seniors won 6.5-1.5 against Newark.

The forecast rain did not materialise on the day which helped everyone.

There was plenty of good humoured banter between the two teams.

Newark gave high praise for the course and the pre match breakfast.

The best winners were Darrell Knight and Captain Mike Thornton by 6&5.