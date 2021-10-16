Past captain's come together at Melton Mowbray GC

The past captains.

The annual competition for the Melton Mowbray Past Captains’ Trophy Saw Chris Lawrence finish in first place.

Twenty-three past Captains – with ages ranging from 60 to 88 – assembled in the clubhouse to meet and greet prior to the first tee time.

Starter for the day was Club Professional Tony Westwood, who did a great job to get them off in threes, announcing each player onto the first tee by name, and year of office and on time to begin their singles stableford round playing off full handicap allowance.

High scores were expected in good conditions.

With all competitors back in the clubhouse and all cards returned the captains then changed from their golf attire to black tie for the evening meal and the prizegiving ceremony, along with other past captains not able to make it for the golf.

The evening celebrations were hosted by current club captain David Hirst.