New Melton Mowbray Captains hold their Drive In

Mick and Joan on the first tee, supported by the members gathered in the background.

New Melton Mowbray Golf Club Captains Joan Allen and Mick Jordan have held their Drive-In.

Outgoing Captains Margaret Samways and David Hirst handed over the baton to in a ceremony hosted by the Lady President Liz Snow.

The event started with the traditional first drive by the incoming Captains, both finding the fairway.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club have struck some new sponsorship deals. Pictured is Phil Green of GSS and with a selection of artisans wearing overalls supplied by GSS and Portwest on the 15th tee, which is also sponsored by them.

The new Captains were then presented to the group of more than 60 members who had gathered to show their support.

Mick and Joan introduced their vice-captains, Dee Hughes and Clive Watts, and revealed their chosen charity for 2022 is the Alzheimer’s Society.

A number of charity fundraising events are already planned for later in the year and it is hoped that we will raise a significant sum for this very worthwhile cause.

Twenty-five four-man teams and four threes entered the Texas Scramble Medal at Melton Mowbray GC.

Colin Scarborough of C and C Plants inspects the island on one of Melton Golf Club’s feature holes, the 18 th. C and C are sponsoring the island which has been covered in ornamental bark and which will be planted up with low growing shrubs based on Colin’s expert advice.

The three-man teams’ handicaps were enhanced by 25 per cent.

Results: 1 C. Radford, R. South, C. Jackson, P. Heaver 53 net; 2 I. Hickman, A. Spencer, L. Butler, T. Earl 56 net ocb; 3 J. Willson, R. Faubert, D. Hirst, J. Rigby 56 net ocb; 4 G. Kitchen, S. McNeill, J. Orridge, C. Kitchen 56 net ocb.

The third round of the Autumn Trophy saw 40 members compete in a best two from three stableford with all three to count on the two par fives.

Results: 1 Graham Jardine, Darren Mackie and Ray Catton 84 points on ocb; 2 Brendan Boyce, Neil Eaves, Bill Crichton 84 points; 3 Dave Poolan and Liam Wright 81 points; Nearest the Pin - Graham Jardine.

In the overall competition Dave Poolan leads with 27 points from Clive Sharpe and Ray Catton on 24 points.

The seniors’ betterball saw S. Harris and J. Bourne first with an excellent 43 points.

In second were Bob Parkinson and N. Farish on 40 and third were J. Squires and M. Hoggan on 39 on countback.

The ladies’ section played a three-ball yellow ball competition with the yellow ball counting double.

Winners were Liz Snow, Jean Moulds and Kate Britton with an excellent 52 points, eight clear of Nancy Denny, Sue Hitchman and Dee Hughes on 44.

Jane Berry, Sally Hudosn and Jackie Fisher were third with 41 points.

Despite the very strong wind there were some very creditable scores at the Monday Mingles.