New Lady Captain takes over at Melton Mowbray Golf Club

Margaret Samways and Joan Allen

The ladies' section at Melton Mowbray Golf Club held their Prize Presentation and AGM.

It was testament to the hard work of the Lady Captain Margaret Samways, with the support of the Ladies' Committee and the Club, that all fixtures in the diary for 2021 could go ahead and all competitions were played.

The prizes were shared out between many of the lady members and there was a good turnout for the lunch, presentation and the AGM that followed.

Outgoing Lady Captain Margaret Samways handed over her captaincy to incoming Lady Captain Joan Allen.

Joan introduced her Vice-Captain for 2022, Dee Hughes, who joined via FaceTime from sunnier climes, and her Lady President for 2022, Liz Snow.