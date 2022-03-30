Melton Mowbray Golf Club seniors leave it late for first win

Sport news.

A total of 39 teams entered last Saturday’s Greensomes Medal at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.

J. Carnell and J. Gillet won with 62 nett, ahead of runner-up P. Gough and M. Cavani 63 nett.

In third were D. Clater and R. Freeman with 66 nett on countback with J. Hirst and T. Wing also recording 66 for fourth.

The Twos Sweep had two shares, D. Hirst and J. Rigby, B. Boyce and A. Sleath, M. Hall and J. Kisiel.

The first seniors match of the season was at home against Humberstone Heights.

Melton were forced to make three late changes to the team due to fitness problems and thanks must go to the replacements, who all had a positive impact on the scoreline.

Melton took victory with the last game of the match to succeed by three-and-a-half to two-and-a-half.

Winning pairs were Richard Faubert and Ray Catton, Phil Millward and Mike Hoggan, Denis Dayman and Charlie Chapman.

David Bentley and Richard Grieve secured the half.

A field of 19 took part in the Marchday Seniors Stableford.

The competition was very close with the first three players all tying on 37 points and first and second place being decided on the third stage of the countback procedure.

The winner was Ken Longbottom with Colin Kitchen second and Graham Page in third.

The final ladies winter competition was a three-person Texas scramble.