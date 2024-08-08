Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After three years in Division Two, the ladies' section at Melton Mowbray Golf Club were finally promoted back up into Division One

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even though the four other teams in the league still have one match to play, the scores the Melton team have achieved cannot be beaten.

Three wins and a draw have ensured that they will play First Division tennis next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two wins were home matches against Kibworth and Lutterworth and the third win was a great result away at Willesley Park.

Melton Mowbray ladies – promoted back to Division One.

The final match played at The Leicestershire was a draw and this has sealed top position in Division Two.

A club spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all the team members who played and many thanks to those who came to support the team home and away.”