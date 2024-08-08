Melton Mowbray Golf Club ladies are promoted back into Division One
After three years in Division Two, the ladies' section at Melton Mowbray Golf Club were finally promoted back up into Division One
Even though the four other teams in the league still have one match to play, the scores the Melton team have achieved cannot be beaten.
Three wins and a draw have ensured that they will play First Division tennis next season.
Two wins were home matches against Kibworth and Lutterworth and the third win was a great result away at Willesley Park.
The final match played at The Leicestershire was a draw and this has sealed top position in Division Two.
A club spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all the team members who played and many thanks to those who came to support the team home and away.”
