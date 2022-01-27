Melton Mowbray Golf Club captains hand over charity cash

Pictured receiving a cheque for £1,500 is Ruth Johnson of Headway together with the 2021 captains, Margaret Samways and David Hirst.

Over the past year the captains and members of Melton Mowbray Golf Club have been raising funds to support local charities.

As a result of the generosity of the members and sponsors, donations have been made to both Dove Cottage Hospice and Headway, a local charity covering Leicestershire and Rutland that provides important and vital support to brain injury survivors and their families.

Fund raising activities have taken place throughout the last year, including fun competitions and the sale of refreshments at open events, such as the annual Pork Pie open (generously sponsored by Dickinson’s and Morris).

Twenty-three teams entered Saturday’s Yellow Peril Am-Am.

The format was that each member of the team was responsible for the yellow ball in sequence - for example player A on holes 1, 5, 9, 13, 17, player B holes 2, 6, 10, 14, 18 and player C holes 3, 7, 11, 15 and player D on holes 4, 8, 12, 16.

The score for each hole was the stableford points scored by the Yellow ball plus the best other score.

Results: 1 L. Robson, M. Travis, A. Corcoran, I. Robson 76pts; 2 M. Lewis, K. Longbottom, P. Rayers, K. Tomblin 74pts; 3 J. Wade, A. Halls, S. Young, K. Yates 73pts; 4 G. Stephens, B. Cole, T. Brown, I. Solloway 72 pts ocb; Twos sweep - 4 shares: G. Kitchen, C. Sharpe, P. Curtis; 2 shares: R. South, G. Stephens, B. Cole (on the 9th), P. Poolan, M. Hall, M. Pollard, K. Robertson, P.Halford, D, Woolley.

The Seniors played the second round of the George Houghton Trophy.

In first place was Mike Hoggan with a creditable 38 points from Steve Harrison with 35 points in second.

Third equal were Paul Britton, Richard Faubert, Richard Haines and Denis Dayman on 34 points.

After two rounds joint leaders are Richard Grieve and Richard Faubert on 15 points, with Steve Harris and Ray Catton on 14, followed by Graham Page on 13.

Monday Mingles results: 1 Eddie and Gay Cham nett 36, 2 Mike and Gill Hoggan nett 37.4, 3 Haydn and Liz Snow nett 38.