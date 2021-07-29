Melton Mowbray GC's Gerry Stephens shoots hole in one

Captain David Hirst (right) with Gerry Stephens.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club's Gerry Stephens is celebrating shooting a hole in one.

Gerry's second ever ace came on the par three 16th hole at Willesley Park Golf Club whilst playing in an Am-Am competition last Thursday, with the Society of Leicestershire and Rutland Golf Captains (SL&RGC).

It is hoped there could be more hole in ones to come from the younger generations after Melton Mowbray and sponsors Twin Lakes Park launched an initiative to encourage more young people to play the sport.

PGA Golf Professional Tony Westwood, has been active in local schools since he rejoined the club in2017 and it has been a challenge to attract young golfers to the club.

Now the club has joined forces with Golf Access, which allows golfers to develop their skills on the golf course as well as attending structured coaching sessions with Tony.

The coaching sessions in local schools have proved to be very popular and now the challenge is to help the young golfer to take the next step and join in with the coaching sessions at Melton Mowbray GC