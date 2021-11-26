McKain wins Winter Putter at Melton Mowbray Golf Club

Sport news.

A surprisingly good day weather-wise saw the Melton Mowbray Golf Club seniors out playing the first round of the Winter Putter competition.

There were 35 players taking part in an individual stableford.

The winner was David McKain with 38 points, followed in second by David Bailey on 37.

In third was Pete Rayers on 36.

This is a four-round competition with the best three scores to count, so even if you missed this round you could still win the overall event.

Points are awarded from 10 for the winner down to one for 10th place and there is no countback, so all tied scores receive the same number of points.

There are prizes on each individual round.

A disappointingly small field of only eight teams took part in a Two Scores Fourball Am-Am competition.

Winners on the day were the team of M. Lewis, J. O’Reilly, A. Wade and D. Bailey with a score of 74.

Second were I. Hickman, A. Spencer, T. Earl and R. Kendall on 76.